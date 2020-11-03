SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An investigation of street narcotics sales led to the arrest of a suspect last week, and the seizure of drugs valued at more than $100,000 including over 15 pounds of methamphetamine, San Francisco police said Tuesday.

More than $22,000 in cash was also confiscated during the investigation.

Marc Avery Gersen, 39, was arrested after search warrants were served about 2 p.m. last Thursday in the 1500 block of Leavenworth Street in Nob Hill and the 100 block of Otis Street at the edge of the Mission District as part of an ongoing investigation, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department’s Tenderloin Station tweeted out photos of the drugs and cash seized on Monday.

Drug dealing is the root cause of most violence, threats, fear & intimidation in the TL…it hurts quality of life for good people who live here. We are committed to a strategy which goes after dealers at all levels from street corners to suppliers. 16+ lbs meth seized last week. https://t.co/EV6vWFlIhN — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) November 3, 2020

Officers found several bags of narcotics at each location, including about seven kilograms of methamphetamine, 30.1 grams of ketamine, 5.4 grams of cocaine, 10.5 grams of MDMA, one gallon of gamma-butyrolactone, 11 Adderall pills, nine morphine pills, and about $22,700 in cash.

Police estimate the street value of the methamphetamine at more than $70,000.

The total combined street value of all drugs seized is estimated at over $100,000.00.

Gersen was booked at San Francisco County Jail.

Any with information about the case is encouraged to contact the anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444.