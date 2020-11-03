SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Owners of the Bayfair Center in San Leandro decided to close earlier than usual on Tuesday due to threats about looting planned this evening, police said.

The San Leandro Police Department heard Tuesday that the mall might be targeted and warned residents and businesses in community alert.

“This activity, being described as ‘Bayfair Mall Loot,’ is distinct from peaceful protesting and may be associated with criminal activity that occurred earlier this year in nearby cities,” according to a statement from police on Tuesday afternoon.

Owners plan to close all entrances to all traffic and local police intended to increase staffing.

Anyone who lives in the area and is planning to vote locally should do so as early as possible to avoid any traffic impacts around Bayfair mall, police said.

Looters targeted the Bayfair Center back in May, during protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police. Dozens of people broke into stores at the shopping mall and looted them. They also lit a few of the stores on fire during the chaos, which last through the next day.

Police arrested one man for attempted murder after he shot at responding officers as they tried to stop the looting, The man shot eight times but no officers were hurt and he was apprehended.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.