Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley were responding to reports of gunfire Tuesday evening.
Police activity was reported in the area of Sacramento Street and Russell Street in South Berkeley.
Berkeley police spokesman Ofc. Byron White told Berkeleyside that police have found no victims, but numerous vehicles appear to have been struck by gunfire.
There was no other information immediately available.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
You must log in to post a comment.