HOLLISTER (CBS SF) – Surveillance video helped lead police to a man suspected of setting a string of fires and slashing tires in downtown Hollister.
Early Monday, police and fire crews responded to reports of several fires and vehicles vandalized.
After reviewing overnight surveillance video, police recognized a familiar car at two of the fires. The vehicle was located later in the 200 block of San Benito Street.
The suspect, David Anthony Pequeno was taken into custody when he was spotted leaving in a different car, around 2 p.m.
Pequeno, 21, was booked into the San Benito County Jail on four counts of arson.
Bail was set for $1,000,004.
