UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Acting on an anonymous tip, Union City police detectives have busted up a massive marijuana operation, uncovering 20 illegal grow rooms in the San Francisco Bay Area and seizing approximately 15,000 pot plants with a street value of about $27.5 million.
Union City police said that in June its Special Services Unit received an anonymous tip about an illegal marijuana grow and opened an investigation.
Over the next several months, SSU detectives secured a number of search warrants for the locations allegedly associated with the operation and the seizure of bank accounts.
MAJOR Illegal Marijuana Grow – $27.5 Million seized by UCPDhttps://t.co/0vguKRhJXs#UCPD #UCPDSSU #anonymoustips #communitypolicing pic.twitter.com/SYy2AkUQLP
— Union City Police CA (@UnionCityPD_CA) November 3, 2020
Using the search warrants, detectives uncovered and found an illegal marijuana cultivation operation consisting of 20 grow rooms and associated equipment.
They seized approximately 15,000 marijuana plants with a street value of about $27.5 million. Also seized during the operation was $22,000 in cash, items used for cultivation and a bank account with approximately $250,000 in illicit funds.
There was no immediate details released on arrests made in the case.
