SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Voters in Santa Rosa appeared ready to elect two new City Council members and welcome back two incumbents based on unofficial vote tallies from the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters early Wednesday morning.
As of about midnight, with all precincts reporting, voters were favoring Eddie Alverez, who was running against three other candidates for the District 1 seat, with 44 percent of the vote.
In the District 3 race, incumbent Harrison Tibbetts was leading his opponent Keith Rhinehart, with 2,888 votes to Rhinehart’s 13 votes with 22 of 25 precincts reporting.
District 5 incumbent Chris Rogers was leading his opponent, Azmina Hanna, with roughly 70 percent of the vote with 13 of 15 precincts reporting.
And with 19 of 21 precincts reporting, Natalie Rogers was narrowly leading her two opponents with roughly 43 percent of the vote. Eric Christensen was keeping the race tight, however, with 39.61 percent of the vote.
