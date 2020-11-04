BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Incumbent Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin won re-election Tuesday night in a landslide victory, according to preliminary results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

Arreguin took on and beat three challengers: Naomi Pete, environmental attorney Wayne Hsiung and Aidan Hill. Hill is vice-chair of the Homeless Commission and a University of California at Berkeley student.

Preliminary results show Arreguin with nearly 65% of the vote followed by Hsiung, the next closest challenger, with just over 23%.

Arreguin was elected for the first time in 2016 and was the first Latino and youngest person in a century to be elected mayor of Berkeley.

Hsiung is an advocate for animals, such as farm animals that may have been mistreated, and he’s been part of efforts to rescue those animals as co-founder of Direct Action Everywhere.

Pete has been a Berkeley resident since 1952 and is retired. She ran for mayor in 2016 and in two other elections.

