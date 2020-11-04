BRENTWOOD (BCN) – A Brentwood woman was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, narcotics possession and child abuse resulting in the September death of her 2-year-old son, police said.
Genesis Barrera-Galdamez, 22, was charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office in the Sept. 20 death of her son Jasani Kerry, Brentwood police said Wednesday. Barrera-Galdamez is being held on $1.1 million bail.
The case began when Barrera-Galdamez found her son unresponsive and called emergency personnel around 3 a.m. on Sept 20, according to police. Efforts to save the boy’s life were unsuccessful.
Officers allegedly found drug paraphernalia and fentanyl near the child, and his cause of death was determined to be acute fentanyl intoxication by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office weeks later.
Barrera-Galdamez was arrested at the Comfort Inn in Antioch Oct. 30, according to police. She was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.
