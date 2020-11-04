FREMONT (CBS SF) – Fremont Mayor Lily Mei won a second four-year term in the Bay Area’s fourth largest city, based on election results Tuesday from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Mei received nearly 51 percent of the vote over her nearest challenger, Justin Sha, who received 25 percent of the vote.

All other challengers each had fewer than 10 percent of the vote.

Mei was sworn in as mayor in 2016 and has served on the City Council since 2014. She is the first woman and first minority mayor since the city, with a growing population approaching 250,000, incorporated 64 years ago.

Sha is a lifelong Fremont resident and is vice president of a technology company in the city’s Warm Springs District. He also teaches part-time at Ohlone College.

Fremont residents also chose seats in City Council districts 1, 5, and 6. In District 1, Teresa Keng won uncontested.

In District 5, unofficial results show Raj Salwan with just over 79 percent of the vote compared with about 21 percent for Dolev Gandler.

And in District 6, Teresa Cox is leading with 34 percent of the votes to challengers Yogi Chugh and Charles Liu each with about 23 percent.

Three other District 6 challengers each had fewer than 11 percent of the votes.

