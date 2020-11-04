MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Incumbent Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover has won a sixth term, soundly defeating County Assessor Gus Kramer.

Glover’s District 5 stretches along Contra Costa’s northern edge from Pinole to Crockett and east through Martinez, Bay Point and Pittsburg to the western part of Antioch.

Glover, who has said this would be his final four-year term, barely missed avoiding a runoff in the March primary when he got 49.88 percent of the vote in a three-way race against Kramer and Sean Trambley. Glover needed 50 percent of the vote plus one to win the seat outright at that point.

Glover, of Pittsburg, has said priorities in a new term include continuing to help usher through a Northern Waterfront Economic Development Initiative, and help develop responses to help the homeless.

Kramer has been Contra Costa County’s assessor since 1994. He has been involved in a civil trial facing charges of “willful or corrupt misconduct,” for allegedly making unwelcome sexual comments to people in his office. When the Board of Supervisors — including Glover — in August 2018 voted to censure Kramer, he sued the board, and that is still being litigated.

