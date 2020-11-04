LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A North Bay man was arrested following the release last week of a suspect sketch in the sexual assault of a teenage girl, according to authorities.
The Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department said the incident happened on October 18, when a juvenile female was approached from behind by an adult male who sexually and physically assaulted her.
After a struggle, the man fled on foot and he was determined to be associated with a tan Mercedes Sprinter van with unique markings, police said. LGMSPD detectives obtained surveillance video related to the incident and a suspect sketch, which was forwarded to other law enforcement agencies.
On Tuesday, a detective with the Marin County Sheriff’s Auto Theft Task Force found the suspect vehicle in Novato, along with a suspect matching the sketch, police said.
The suspect was identified as Dana Joseph Wright, 35, of Bodega Bay. He was arrested on a $1 million warrant and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of sexual penetration by force or violence and sexual battery and assault while unlawfully restrained.
LGMSPD asked anyone with additional information on the case to contact the department at (408) 354-8600.
You must log in to post a comment.