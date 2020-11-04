OAKLAND (CBS SF) — As election officials continued to tally votes Wednesday, at-large Oakland City Council member Rebecca Kaplan appeared to be staying on the council while incumbent Lynette Gibson McElhaney may be unseated.

In ranked-choice voting, where voters pick their first, second and third choices for each City Council seat, Kaplan had a narrow lead over Derreck Johnson, roughly 49% to 42%.

However, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office had only reported the number of first place votes for each candidate on their website.

McElhaney, who serves District 3, was trailing Carroll Fife by a margin of 48% to 32%, but there are four other candidates in the race. Again, the numbers reflected only voters’ first choice for that seat on the council.

The race in District 7 is also a contested one, with Treva Reid leading over Robert Jackson and Aaron Clay.

The races for District 1 and District 5 may very well be settled with the incumbents Dan Kalb and Noel Gallo retaining their seats, unofficial election results show.

