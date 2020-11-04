SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Francisco were able to contain a three-alarm on the 4200 block of 23rd Street in the Noe Valley neighborhood that damaged three homes early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department’s media Twitter account posted about the fire at about 2:12 a.m. The Citizen App page for the incident said the fire in the garage of a home was reported shortly before 2 a.m.

UPDATE 3 — Three-Alarm Garage Fire (Noe Valley, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/u1yWm6bYPa — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 4, 2020

Fire department officials said that there was a live wire involved at the scene. By 2:19 a.m. a third alarm had been called and the fire had spread to the roof and two other single-family homes.

Fire personnel said an initial search of the structure indicated that no one was trapped in the home. So far there were no reports of injuries.

As of about 2:45 a.m., firefighters on scene reported that the fire was contained and was no longer spreading.