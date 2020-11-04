SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities in San Francisco on Wednesday said police patrols would be increased near SF pot dispensaries in the wake of targeted looting of Oakland pot shops on Election Night.

“We have increased patrols in the areas of the dispensaries,” said SFPD Officer Robert Rueca. “We are also working with the operators to prevent, deter and respond to criminal actions in and around their businesses.”

Police in Oakland confirmed at least three incidents late Tuesday night and early Wednesday that targeted pot businesses during a troubled night for law enforcement in the East Bay.

One violent confrontation between Oakland officers and suspects who were attempting to rob a marijuana grow operation ended with multiple officers being injured and an officer-involved shooting.

While police have not provided much in the way of details about the incident, Oakland police said officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a marijuana grow at around 10:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of 92nd Ave.

Arriving officers attempted to detain the suspects, but a violent confrontation ensued. Multiple officers suffered injuries and an officer fired their weapon. Calls also went out for mutual aid from neighboring jurisdictions.

There was no information on the condition of the suspects or if any arrests had been made.

The East Bay Times reported that officers responded to the area near 92nd Avenue and Holly Street at 10:30 p.m. after a ShotSpotter report of gunfire The Times reported that arriving officers found two shooting victims in the street who were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition was not known

In a second incident targeting a marijuana business, two security guards — one 52 and the other 40 — were shot at about 11:11 p.m. Tuesday during an attempted robbery in the 8400 block of Baldwin Street near the Oakland Coliseum. Their conditions were not available. No arrests have been made in that case.

Then at 1:30 a.m. a CRV was driven into the metal gate in front of the Only Good Weed dispensary at 2400 High Street. The inside of the dispensary was ransacked and merchandise stolen. The thieves then fled, leaving behind the damaged CRV. Police said they were investigating the incident as a burglary.

