SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — It seems like San Jose residents will be welcoming one new face to the City Council following Tuesday’s election results.

As of early Wednesday morning, David Cohen has 2 percent lead over incumbent Lan Diep, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

Cohen, who served on the Library Commission for six years and then the Berryessa Union School District for four terms, also beat Diep by 661 votes in the March primaries.

Cohen and Diep faced off to represent San Jose’s District 4, encompassing Alviso, Berryessa and north San Jose, which is a growing tech hub.

The newcomer will shift the balance in the City Council from business to labor — aligning with the city’s Latino Caucus which has often been a minority vote on the council.

Conservative incumbent Dev Davis was also challenged from the left by biomedical engineer Jake Tonkel, but Davis is currently in the lead by a 7 percent margin.

Davis currently represents the city’s District 6 including Willow Glen, the Rose Garden and the Alameda.

There are still about 50 percent of votes that need to be counted and the results have not been certified. The next update will be released at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

