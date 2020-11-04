SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Monday night shooting where a suspect fired shots into a vehicle, sent a 19-year-old victim to the hospital, according to San Francisco Police.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of South Hill Boulevard, in the city’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood.

A male suspect in a sedan-type vehicle reportedly shot into another vehicle, striking one of the vehicle’s two passengers.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect and were still investigating the incident as of press time.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

