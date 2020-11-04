SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Different school bond measures got mixed results in Tuesday’s election as Solano County voters approved a $45.7 million bond for River Delta Unified School District but rejected two others.

Voters gave a thumbs up to Measure J in River Delta Unified School District School Facilities Improvement District 1, which will provide a $45.7 million bond to upgrade classrooms and other school facilities.

However, River Delta’s SFID No. 2 Measure K, which would have provided $14.6 million to upgrade classrooms and school facilities, did not pass.

Likewise, the Winters Joint Unified School District’s Measure W, which would have issued a $19 million bond to modernize and repair classrooms and school facilities, failed to get enough votes to pass.

In other Solano County measures, Fairfield voters passed by a 2-to-1 margin Measure C, a cannabis business tax to support the city’s general fund. In Vacaville, Measure V passed, setting maximum tax rates for commercial cannabis cultivation.

And in Benicia, Measure D, an advisory measure on whether the city should allow any new retail cannabis dispensaries, passed with just over half of the votes.

In Rio Vista, Measure O passed with almost 63 percent of the vote, establishing a three-quarter-cent tax for five years to support general city services.

Voters in Suisun City rejected Measure R, which would have converted the office of the city clerk from an elective to an appointed position, but approved Measure Q, which establishes a lifetime limit of four terms for the offices of mayor and City Council.

In the Dixon Water District, voters passed Measure S, which repeals current water rates, reinstitutes the rates in effect prior to April 1, 2019, and directs the City Council to propose a different rate schedule and conduct a new rate-setting process.

