SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man wanted in a 2019 assault on an elderly convenience store clerk in San Carlos was arrested in South San Francisco, authorities said Wednesday.
South San Francisco police said 30-year-old Odell Uliseset Sala of San Jose was suspected of attacking the clerk at a 7-Eleven on Holly St. in San Carlos on November 9, 2019.
The clerk suffered a laceration and was hospitalized, while Sala fled the scene, police said. A $125,000 felony arrest warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Sunday, a South San Francisco police officer contacted Sala sitting in a vehicle outside a Walgreens pharmacy at 399 El Camino Real in South San Francisco. He was arrested on the outstanding warrant and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.
Sala faces felony charges of battery with serious injury and elder abuse. He was being held on $150,000 bail.
Anyone who has information about this case was asked to contact Detective Gaby Chaghouri at 650-363-4060 or gchaghouri@smcgov.org.
