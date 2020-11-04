GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) — A traffic stop for expired registration has led to the arrest of a man and a woman found with computers and
other property stolen from two schools, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Dylan Allain, 26, and Charlotte Warren, 28, both identified as transients, were stopped shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 18000 block of state Highway 116 in Guerneville.
Since both were on probation for previous burglary charges, deputies conducted a search of their car that turned up Chromebooks, musical instruments, cameras, and computer accessories.
It was determined that some of the property had been taken in an Oct. 19 burglary at a school in the river area and a burglary Nov. 2 at a
school in Petaluma.
Allain was booked into the Sonoma County jail on six felony counts of burglary, receiving known stolen property, and conspiracy, and is being held on $30,000 bail.
Warren is being held on $22,500 bail after being booked on felony burglary, felony receiving known stolen property, two felony counts of
conspiracy, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies are now working to return the property to the schools.
