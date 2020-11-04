SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Police arrested two Cotati residents in connection with an injury shooting Tuesday afternoon in Marin City, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, Isaac Quixote Rangel and Jasmine Ciara Medeiros, apparently arranged to meet the victim Tuesday to view an item for sale,

Sheriff’s Sgt. Brenton Schneider said.

When they arrived at the location, a parking lot in the 200 block of Drake Avenue, there was a struggle and Rangel allegedly fired a gun and hit the victim.

Deputies responded to reports of the shooting shortly after 1 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound and provided aid until emergency crews arrived to take him to the hospital. He is in stable condition, Schneider said Wednesday.

Authorities broadcast a description of the suspects and their car and it was spotted about 1:10 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the Manuel T. Freitas Parkway by San Rafael police.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers pulled the suspects car over on northbound Highway 101 south of Petaluma Boulevard North

and detained the pair.

After an investigation, Rangel, 18, was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon. His bail was set at $500,000. Medeiros, 18, was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of being an accessory.

Detectives recovered a discarded .40 caliber firearm on the side of Highway 101 near Marin City.