OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police were busy early Wednesday investigating scattered reports of looting including a pot dispensary rammed by a vehicle and ransacked and unrelated shootings that left at least six injured.

At around midnight, a caravan of cars arrived at a shopping mall located at 3000 E 9th street in Oakland’s Fruitvale District. They targeted a Starbucks that had its windows smashed and the inside of the store ransacked.

Then at 1:30 a.m. a CRV was smashed through the metal gate in front of the Only Good Weed dispensary at 2400 High St. The inside of the dispensary was ransacked and merchandise stolen. The thieves then fled, leaving behind the damaged CRV. Police said they were investigating the incident as a burglary.

According to the East Bay Times, there were also several shootings overnight.

Around 10:30 p.m., Oakland police officers responded to a hit from ShotSpotter of gunfire near 92nd Avenue and Holly St. Arriving officers discovered two shooting victims in the street. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and their condition was not known early Wednesday.

No suspect or motive information has been released.

There were also two late Tuesday night shootings including an incident that took place around 11 p.m. in East Oakland. A man suffered an arm wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other details have been released.

Then just before midnight, three people were wounded in a shooting at Filbert and 10th streets in West Oakland. The East Bay Times reported that none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

Anyone with information was aske to call police at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers of Oakland at 510-777-8572.

There has been a deadly surge of violence on Oakland’s streets over the last several months. On Monday night, a 22-year-old man was found fatally shot in an East Oakland neighborhood.

Homicide investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 900 block of 75th Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers found a young man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not release any information on a suspect or suspects or a possible motive behind the shooting, which remained under investigation.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

Oakland police tweeted that there has been 171 ShotSpotter activations reported from 10/26-11/1. ShotSpotter Activations are up 60% citywide over last year.

Meanwhile, the East Bay Times reported that Oakland police have investigated 93 homicides this year — 87 of those classified as murders. In 2019, police investigated 78 homicides in the city.

The dead comes after a particularly violent span from Oct.26-Nov.1 when six victims lost their lives to violence. Police tweeted last week that assaults with firearms were up 55% year-to-date.