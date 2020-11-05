SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Following days of warm weather, temperatures around the Bay Area will plummet as a cold front is expected to arrive by Friday with a chance of rain.

“This is a cold, low-pressure system that’s going to drop a strong cold front our way. That’ll bring chilly temperatures, breezy conditions and the chance for showers Friday and into the weekend,” said KPIX 5 weather anchor Mary Lee.

The cold front was expected to reach the North Bay by early Friday morning, moving southward to the Central Coast by the afternoon.

High temperatures Friday were expected to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, which is about a 15-20 degree cooling trend from Thursday. In addition, blustery northwest winds will make conditions feel colder for one of the coldest days since last spring, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds speeds of 35 mph will be common, with gusts of 50 mph in the higher Bay Area elevations.

Only light showers are forecast Friday morning, mainly near the coast and hills. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well with the best chance Friday evening into Saturday morning, though the best chances may remain over the ocean. A second system will bring another chance of showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The cold front is also expected to drop a significant amount of snow in the Sierra. A winter storm watch was issued for Friday morning through Sunday afternoon. One to two feet of snow is forecast for elevations above 5,000 feet.