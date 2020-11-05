LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Unofficial election results show that Livermore Vice Mayor Bob Woerner won the race for mayor Tuesday in a massive victory.

Woerner and Mony Nop, a former police officer, faced off in what turned out to be a lopsided contest, with Woerner securing about 66 percent, according to preliminary results. No other candidates ran.

In a victory message posted on his website, Woerner thanked his volunteers and congratulated city council members who won their seats on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to Brittini Kiick and Bob Carling on their district elections to the City Council. I am looking forward to working with them and Trish Munro in the coming years to help our community,” Woerner wrote.

Woerner has lived in Livermore for 44 years and is serving his third term as vice mayor. He recently retired from PG&E, where he was senior director in electric operations.

Nop survived war in Cambodia in the 1970s, making it to refugee camps in Thailand and the Philippines before arriving as a child in the United States in 1983 with his family.

Nop is a realtor after having served in the Livermore Police Department for at least 17 years.

