SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Races for most San Francisco district supervisors appear to be confirmed while at least one remains too close to call, according to the latest election results released Thursday.

No winner has been announced in the race for District 1, as it is split by just 87 votes, with Marjan Philhour taking the lead over Connie Chan.

District 1 includes the Richmond District and parts of Golden Gate Park.

In District 3, incumbent Supervisor Aaron Peskin won with nearly 58 percent of the vote, beating challenger Danny Sauter. On Twitter, Peskin thanked voters in his district, which covers neighborhoods like Chinatown, North Beach, Financial District and Nob Hill.

“We ran on a vision for a full recovery from COVID-19, on solutions for homelessness, on affordable housing, and reinvigorating our local economy. It is my privilege to continue this work on your behalf,” he said.

Sauter released a statement that read in part, “Though we did not win on Tuesday, our campaign was still full of so many victories. We earned 42 percent of the votes. We won each of these the hard way: through one-on-one conversations, by putting out bold policy proposals, and by sharing a vision for a better District 3 by giving our neighbors a voice in our city.”

Incumbent District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston narrowly defeated former supervisor Vallie Brown, garnering 55 percent of the vote in the district that includes neighborhoods like Hayes Valley, Western Addition and Haight-Ashbury.

“It’s an honor to serve this incredible district,” Preston said on Twitter.

Brown was not immediately available for comment.

In District 7, made up of areas like West Portal and Stonestown, Myrna Melgar remains in the lead with over 53 percent of the vote over Joel Engardio.

Melgar, former Planning Commission president, confirmed her win on

Facebook, thanking her supporters and saying, “We did it!”

Engardio has conceded, saying via email, “We won the most first-place votes, but lost after ranked choice voting was factored in. An open seat with multiple candidates and the dynamic of ranked choice voting makes things complicated.”

Incumbent District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen, whose district includes the Mission and Bernal Heights, went unchallenged.

“Serving our district and city has been the greatest honor and I look forward with renewed commitment and energy to the important work ahead,” she said on Twitter.

Finally, in District 11, which encompasses areas like Ingleside, Outer Mission and the Excelsior, incumbent Supervisor Ahsha Safai appears to have beat former supervisor John Avalos. Preliminary numbers show Safai won with more than 54 percent of the vote.

Both Safai and Avalos did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Officials with the city’s Department of Elections said nearly 61,000 ballots still need to be processed, including 51,000 vote-by-mail ballots and 9,000 provisional and 900 conditional voter registration ballots.

