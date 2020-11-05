SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate shootings that left one victim dead and one injured on Wednesday, authorities announced.

A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Bernal Heights neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Cortland Avenue and Nevada Street and found spent shell casings, then learned a victim had been taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Police described the suspect as a 28-year-old man but did not provide further details.

Later Wednesday night, a 42-year-old man died in a shooting in the Bayview

District, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 9:14 p.m. in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim was identified by the medical examiner’s office as San Francisco resident Marcus Harrison.

In that case, no suspect information was immediately available. No arrest has been made in either shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

