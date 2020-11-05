RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A suspect was in custody following a police chase across the San Francisco Bay Bridge early Thursday after a Richmond sneaker store was looted and dozens of boxes of shoes stolen.

Authorities said the incident began late Wednesday night at the Exclusive Sneaker store located at 4926 McBryde Ave. in Richmond and ended with an arrest and the recovery of a trunk full of allegedly stolen athletic shoes at 25th and Potrero in San Francisco.

Richmond police believe looters were in a caravan of vehicles cruising in the area late Wednesday when they pounced — smashing their way into the sneaker store, ransacking its shelves and stealing boxes of shoes.

A police chase of one of the suspects ensued and crossed the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge into San Francisco where it eventually ended in the Potrero Hill neighborhood with a suspect taken in custody.

Boxes of the stolen shoes were going to be returned to the store and the incident remained under investigation. Police have not released any other details of other businesses who may have been targeted by looters.

Police have not said whether the robbery was related to another looting incident about 12 miles away at an Emeryville CVS store.