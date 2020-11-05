WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — Votes continue to be counted in the handful of states where a winner has yet to be projected in the 2020 presidential election, with officials releasing new batches of results on Thursday showing Joe Biden improving his standing in three states and President Trump making inroads in a fourth.
CBS News projects Biden has secured 253 electoral votes, just 17 shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency. Mr. Trump is currently projected to win 213 electoral votes.
The race now centers on Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, following projections on Wednesday that Biden will win Michigan and Wisconsin. Biden holds slim leads in Nevada and Arizona, both of which are still considered likely Democratic states in CBS News’ estimation.
You must log in to post a comment.