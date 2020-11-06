SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo on Friday evening announced the arrest of a 16-year-old boy after he brandished a loaded firearm towards a shopper at a mall.
On Friday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m., San Mateo police officers arrested the juvenile after he had intimidated an individual inside the Hillsdale Shopping Center with the loaded handgun.
A witness positively identified the juvenile to police after he saw the juvenile brandish a gun while intimidating a shopper. The juvenile was immediately located and arrested by police.
The was transported to San Mateo County Juvenile Hall and booked on a multiple of charges including carrying a concealed firearm, altering a firearm’s serial number, carrying a loaded firearm in public and violating juvenile probation.
