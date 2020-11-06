Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland firefighters were at the scene of a two-alarm brush fire in East Oakland on Friday morning, officials said.
The fire was reported about 11:30 a.m and was burning an area near 85th and Edes avenues, fire officials said. The location is just east of Hegenberger Road/Coliseum exit off Interstate Highway 880.
The Oakland Fire Department tweeted there were six units on the scene helping to protect the neighborhood and businesses in the area.
The fire was declared under control at 11:54 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
Fire now under control at 1154am. https://t.co/FeM7p3gAvq
— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) November 6, 2020
