OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — On the Friday after Election Day, residents across the Bay Area continue their anxious wait for a result in the presidential election.

“It’s kind of a long, drawn out, agonizing few days,” said Larry Hatfield in Walnut Creek.

Hatfield was still wearing his “I Voted” sticker Friday. Like everyone, he’s still waiting for one particular result. Just more of 2020, he says.

“I guess it feels that way,” Hatfield shrugged. “It has just been a long time since we all felt somewhat normal.”

“I would rather have it done right,” said Ali Amirali. “So that we preserve our integrity as a nation.”

Amirali invoked memories of 2000, an election that dragged on much longer, but maybe without the same gravity.

“The stakes are much higher,” he said. “And as a nation, we were not as divided.”

So as the hours tick by with no results, a lot of people have decided it is time to step away.

“Fresh air,” said one woman in Point Richmond. “Get away from the television. Stop listening to the same broken record. Be patient and wait.”

“I’m not hanging on the numbers. I’m not freaking out,” said Stacy Hogg of Oakland, enjoying a late afternoon break with her daughter.

“The most powerful thing is knowing that when you’re not in control, to release control,” Hogg said. “None of us are in control of this election. We did cast our vote, but at the end of the day, it’s out of our control.”