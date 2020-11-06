BRENTWOOD (KPIX) — We all have witnessed the clear division between the Democratic and Republican parties in our country but there is also a divide among Republicans themselves about what President Trump’s next move should be in this election.

Stores in downtown Brentwood were boarded up Friday night as some business owners feared that a clash between Biden and Trump supporters would lead to vandalism.

Some residents in this Contra Costa County town are ready for the violence to end.

“I’m over it. It’s time to be done. It’s time to call it and be done with it,” said Kris Rogers, a Brentwood resident.

Rogers says she voted for Trump and she’s been discouraged to see how support for a certain candidate has fractured relationships and communities.

“At the end of the day we are who we are and we love each other for who we are — not who we voted for,” Rogers added.

There are Trump supporters who say the election is far from over. They would like the president to keep fighting.

“I think this (election) is rigged and it’s a lot of crap,” said Brentwood resident John Ray.

“I think it could quite possibly be rigged,” Kai Roby said. “There’s some things that really don’t add up.”

While there are differing views on whether or not the president should concede if he falls short of the needed electoral votes, many agree on one thing: Moving on as a united country will be difficult.

“Regardless of who is elected I don’t think it’s going to be a good outcome,” Ray said.

“I’m not feeling hopeful on that in the next few months. Hopefully down the future but it’s getting worse and worse,” Rogers said.

“I don’t see it happening anytime soon but I personally have hope,” Roby concluded.

There was a protest in Brentwood Friday but there has been no report of vandalism to downtown businesses.