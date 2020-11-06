SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Friday that it’s opening a mobile response center in Santa Rosa to assist survivors of the Glass Fire who still need federal disaster aid.
The agency said it’s helping Glass Fire survivors determine if they are eligible for federal assistance for expenses like rent, home repairs, home replacement, childcare, transportation and medical needs.
The Glass Fire started back in late September for unknown reasons and went on to burn 67,484 acres in the North Bay, stretching across Lake, Sonoma and Napa counties. Fire crews declared they contained the fire on Oct. 20, after the blaze destroyed over 1,500 buildings and 600 homes.
Those affected by the fire can also register for federal aid at disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or by calling the agency at (800) 621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.
FEMA’s response center opens Friday and is expected to remain open daily Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 16, the deadline to register for federal disaster assistance.
The response center will be located at Maria Carrillo High School at 6975 Montecito Blvd., according to FEMA.
