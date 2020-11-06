REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Tuesday in Redwood City after allegedly attempting to murder his former roommate, police officials said.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1500 block on Regent Street. At the scene, officers located the victim in the rear parking lot of an apartment complex with a long, thin metal file protruding from his back.

The victim told officers his former roommate approached him in the parking lot and stabbed him in the back. The victim was transported to Stanford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim identified the suspect as 25-year-old Geiman Alvarado Lima. Officers later located Alvarado Lima on the 500 block of Redwood Avenue. Alvarado Lima was detained without incident and positively identified by witnesses as the suspect.

He was booked in San Mateo County Jail for alleged attempted murder.

Anyone with additional information regarding this stabbing is asked to contact Sergeant Nick Perna at (650) 780-7672 or the Redwood City Police Department Tip Line at (650) 780-7107

