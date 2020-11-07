SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Just moments after former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, who began her political career in the San Francisco Bay Area, were declared winners of the 2020 Presidential Campaign Saturday, congratulations rained down from local politicians.

The first to send out congratulations was London Breed, who also made history by becoming the first African-American woman to be elected mayor of San Francisco.

“With this election, we also made history by choosing Kamala Harris as our Vice-President,” Breed said in a news release. “For the first time, millions and millions of Americans chose a black woman to help lead this country.”

“The pride I feel as a black woman is hard to put into words. Kamala Harris is a friend and mentor, but most importantly, she is an inspiration to so many of us all across this country. While Kamala’s path to Washington has been her own unique journey, she is just as sure bringing the hopes and dreams of so many little girls with her. I only wish my grandmother, a daughter of slaves and sharecroppers, a woman who raised me to believe that we can all work to make the world a better place, were still alive to see this day.”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who was been a vocal opponent of the Trump Administration, also weighed in. Trump has often used Oakland as political fodder on social media as a city out of control.

“Today, America said yes: Yes to decency and compassion. Yes to new leadership that elevates our values of diversity and inclusion,” she said in a release. “Yes to a Black, Indian-American woman from Oakland. As a city, Oakland could not be more proud to see the fierce compassion and competence of Kamala Harris enter the White House. Her historic victory arrives at a moment when our deeply divided nation needs her and Joe Biden’s healing vision most.”

The Biden-Harris ticket staked their candidacy less on any distinctive political ideology than on galvanizing a broad coalition of voters around the notion that Trump posed an existential threat to American democracy. The strategy proved effective, resulting in pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Pennsylvania, onetime Democratic bastions that had flipped to Trump in 2016.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who represents San Francisco, also chimed in.

“Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America,” she said in a release. “A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States – a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action.”

“President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won with a strong margin, and they will have a strong Democratic House Majority by their side,” she added. ‘Working together, we have the opportunity to deliver extraordinary progress For The People.”

Congresswoman Jackie Speier said Harris election was a fitting end to the Trump presidency.

“A Trump campaign punctuated by racism and misogyny will end with a Black woman in the White House and a bold agenda for women’s equality and dignity,” she said in a statement.

“The national nightmare is over. President-elect Joe Biden ran on a campaign that confirmed character counts for both the President of the United States and the soul of America,” Speier added. “He showed that compassion and critical thinking were the best path forward for our country. With Vice President-elect Kamala Harris making history at his side we can now focus on arresting the deadly and disastrous march of the COVID-19 pandemic. We can focus on building back our infrastructure, economy, and health care by strengthening the Affordable Care Act.”