OAKLAND (KPIX) — Oakland’s Lake Merritt was a major gathering spot for the Biden-Harris victory celebration in the East Bay on Saturday.

Large crowds were dancing on Grand Avenue as cars driving past honked their horns.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was born in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley in a second-floor apartment near the corner of Bancroft Way and Browning Street.

“There was no other place I wanted to be — with my fellow Berkeley residents — celebrating at her childhood home,” said Berkeley resident Denisha DeLane. “This is place is unique, it’s special!”

About a hundred people were celebrating outside of Harris’ childhood home. At Thousand Oaks Elementary School in Berkeley, where Harris was a student, someone placed a sign next to a mural of Harris that read “Madame VP.”

“I’m raising multi-racial boys of color and I’m proud, I’m so proud — tears of joy!” exclaimed Lorianna Eseidlitz-Smith, who attended Thousand Oaks and whose boys are students there now.

Supporters said they felt as if a pressure cooker with four years of built-up pressure was now being released.

“Totally jubilant! It’s been four very long years,” said Biden-Harris supporter Suzie Shupe.

“I’m proud to hold this flag and so proud of our country right now,” said Berkeley resident Bonnie Mitchell.

Many Biden-Harris supporters said Saturday was a day for celebration but, tomorrow, the hard work begins.