OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 43-year-old Oakland man has been arrested in a shooting on I-980 last Monday that left a vehicle riddled with bullets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators said they received a 911 call on Nov. 2 at 12:20 p.m. from a female driver who reported that her vehicle was shot at multiple times. Fortunately, neither she nor her passengers were injured.

CHP’s Special Investigations Unit responded to the scene and took lead of the investigation. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 43-year-old Trearl Malone of Oakland.

They obtained an arrest warrant and began searching for Malone with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force.

On November 4, Malone was located and arrested. A search of his vehicle revealed two loaded pistols — a 9-mm pistol with an extended magazine, and a .40-caliber pistol.

There was also one gunshot hole through the vehicles windshield, shot from the inside out.

Malone was booked at the Santa Rita County Jail for a variety of charges, including attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.