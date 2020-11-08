SOLEDAD (CBS SF) — Isaac M. McCuan, who was sentenced to life in prison for a Contra Costa County gang murder, has been stabbed to death in his jail cell, state prison officials announced Saturday.
According to Salinas Valley State Prison officials McCaun was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m. Saturday from stab wounds. McCuan’s cellmate, Juan Hernandez, has been identified as the suspect in the slaying.
The 40-year-old McCuan was sentenced on Nov. 14, 2013, to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with a 35-year offense enhancement for a street gang act in commission of a violent felony.
Hernandez, 31, was admitted from Fresno County on Nov. 19, 2013, to serve life without parole for first-degree murder and a street gang act in commission of a violent felony, a 25-year offense enhancement for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, a two-year consecutive sentence for attempted second-degree murder among other charges.
He has been re-housed in the Administrative Segregation Unit pending investigation of the homicide.
