SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The love affair between Vice President Elect Kamala Harris and the Golden State Warriors stretches back many, many years.

Through the losing seasons and most recently during the remarkable run of NBA championships and NBA Finals appearances. Harris — a Bay Area native — often could be seen among the Dub Nation in the stands of Oracle Arena.

So when Harris was elected to the White House along with running mate Joe Biden on Saturday, the team knew it had the perfect gift. A jersey recently unveiled for upcoming season honoring the “We Believe” 2006–07 squad with Steph Curry’s number on it and a handwritten message from the Warriors star.

Oakland’s own makes history. pic.twitter.com/PCFH14iaTx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 7, 2020

Curry and fellow Warriors star Draymond Green also took to social media Saturday to show their support.

Steph Curry is watching Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden speak to the nation. (Via Steph Curry's IG) pic.twitter.com/ViPDcHk0Me — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) November 8, 2020

Curry, who grew up in North Carolina, has been very active over the last several months urging people to vote in the election.

Meanwhile, Green — who along with his teammates did not visit the White House to celebrate their 2018-2019 NBA title — took to twitter to say with a new administration in place future NBA visit were again possible.