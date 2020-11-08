SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A cold weather system moving into the San Francisco Bay Area from the northwest Sunday ripped through the region with strong wind gusts, brief downpours and a hailstorm in the North Bay.

The National Weather Service had issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area through Sunday afternoon with winds predicted to be out of the northwest ranging from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

“Winds are forecast to begin to veer more northerly late this afternoon/early evening and remain locally breezy overnight, particularly for the North and East Bay Hills,” the weather service said.

Strong storm cells also moved across the North Bay, triggering brief downpours and hailstorms. Hail also fell in San Francisco

@NWSBayArea Hail the size of peas right now on a trail on Mt. Tam pic.twitter.com/J9ikMskQjz — Patrick (@patposterous) November 8, 2020

It hailing in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/3hAtLABgPr — Marian Farah (@bayesiangirl) November 8, 2020

Paradise Cay Yacht Harbor, Tiburon pic.twitter.com/fNMJOkOTdK — Stacey Newcomer (@stacey_newcomer) November 8, 2020

Stormy weather was also reported in Napa County and in the East Bay, according KPIX 5 meteorologist Darren Peck.

Add to that a stray lightning strike as well…now being detected in both North Bay cell and East Bay cell! #cawx @kpixtv https://t.co/RBQwTNqt3q pic.twitter.com/M10GBxi4J2 — Darren Peck (@WeatherAnchor) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning remains in effect for the Lake Tahoe Area where Sierra-At-Tahoe has gotten 18 inches of snow over the last 24 hours.