SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A person was shot dead in San Mateo Monday and police were in a standoff with the suspect for several hours until the suspect took his own life, police said.

San Mateo police said officers were at two residential locations in the eastern part of the city, one along the 1700 block of Pierce St. where the victim was found and another on Marina Court at South Norfolk St. near Lakeshore Park, where the suspect was holed up in a home refusing to come out, according to police.

The victim was found at around 7:20 a.m. in what police called a “targeted and isolated incident” and that it appeared that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Minutes after the homicide, officers found the suspect at his home on the 1600 block of Marina Court and immediately began negotiations with him with the help of a SWAT team and a crisis negotiation team. Police said after nearly four hours of negotiations, the suspect refused to surrender and took his own life inside the home at 12:12 p.m.

Police said the suspect’s wife was inside the home but was unharmed. according to police.

A police spokesperson said the homicide does not appear to be related to an October 30th shooting that killed a man and injured a young child, or the rash of shootings that resulted from it.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.