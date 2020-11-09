BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — Since the election was called for Joe Biden over the weekend, the Berkeley house where Vice President Elect Kamala Harris grew up has become something of a tourist attraction.

There isn’t much to the modest two-story home in West Berkeley, except that our future vice president lived there with her mother until she was 12. On Monday, there was a steady stream of folks visiting the house, taking selfies out front or just looking, absorbing the moment.

“It’s a big big change that was very well needed,” said visitor Wilber Murry. “You can feel the excitement in the air!”

“I also grew up in a very modest home, so it’s inspiring to see that greatness can really come from anywhere,” said Megan Freund.

Bob Singer dropped by the house during his lunch break.

“It’s a proud moment for Berkeley and for the country,” he said.

Chalk messages of hope and congratulations were scrawled on the sidewalk in front of the home. One read, “The people have spoken.” Another simply said, “We win!” A third read, “Madam Vice President.”

Re-elected Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín also stopped by on Monday to pay his respects.

“The long national nightmare is over. We have new leadership in the White House; leadership that is going to work with cities like Berkeley instead of attack cities like Berkeley,” said Arreguín.

Another famous Bay Area political figure also visited the home. Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee could not contain her enthusiasm.

“Hey, I didn’t know you’d be here!” she said upon seeing the KPIX 5 camera. “This is an exciting moment! It’s an historic moment. Like everybody, I just had to come to visit and see Kamala’s house!”

Chalk in hand, the excited Congresswoman bent down and wrote Kamala’s name on the curb.

Another visitor brought his little girl to see the East Bay home of the new Vice President elect. Even at her young age, she understood the significance of recent events.

“Bye bye Trump!” she said.

And hello Vice President Harris.