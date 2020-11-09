SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With new COVID-19 cases surging and a widely available vaccine months away, San Francisco Symphony officials announced Monday they were canceling all concerts through June 30, 2021.

The symphony will continue to focus on “timely digital content and experiences that both fit within required safety guidelines and take advantage of them as a catalyst for innovation.”

“While it is deeply disappointing to have to cancel the remainder of the planned concerts in our 2020-21 Season, the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 make it clear that this is the best course of action for the Symphony at this time,” says San Francisco Symphony CEO Mark C. Hanson.

Among the digital offerings will be Dec. 5th virtual Deck the Hall celebration hosted by conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, marking the event’s 40th anniversary with a program of holiday music and audience sing-alongs.

Officials asked ticketholders to consider donating the cost of their tickets back to the San Francisco Symphony or to ask for a gift certificate for the value of their tickets.