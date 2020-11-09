SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A surge of new Santa Clara County COVID-19 cases over the weekend has triggered a plea from local health officials to adhere to social distancing requirements and always wear face coverings.

Currently, the county is in the moderate Orange Tier of California’s COVID-19 monitoring scale, but the recent surge is threatening to slide Santa Clara back down into the Red Tier, forcing some business restrictions to be re-imposed.

Health officials said there were 358 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, which was second only to the record of 385 new cases reported on July 15.

Nearly all the new cases were from test samples collected in the past week, officials said. About half of those coming in the past three days.

The all important seven-day average of new cases last week was between 131 and 139, accelerating after a slow climb that started in mid-October. In addition, the number of hospitalizations on Sunday was up by nearly 10 percent.

“This surge in COVID-19 cases is not what we want to see going into the fall and winter holiday season,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health for the County of Santa Clara. “New cases and resulting hospitalizations are increasing locally, regionally, as well as statewide and across the country and the world. These trends serve as a stark reminder that COVID-19 is all around us.”

At a morning news conference, Cody said the surge could not be traced to a specific ‘super spreader’ event.

“We don’t have a clear signals of particular groups or sub-populations or clear super spreader events that would explain this surge,” she said. “We are actively investigating to understand whether there may be such events.”

Cooler temperatures and inclement weather that come with fall and winter mean people will be inclined to engage in more indoor activities, which are riskier than outdoor activities

Indoor dining, gathering in private homes with people outside of one’s household, and becoming complacent with “pandemic fatigue,” all elevate the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“Everyone appreciates the additional options that come from being in a less-restrictive tier,” Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez said. “But we all need to be mindful that being in that tier doesn’t mean some activities do not come with certain risk, and that risk is greatly magnified if businesses and customers do not follow the rules in place to help keep them safe.”

Local officials also were ramping up efforts to respond to complaints of non-compliance of local COVID-19 business restrictions. By far the most complaints received involve the food service industry, and indoor dining continues to be one of the highest-risk activities currently allowed due to the fact patrons must remove their face covering to eat.

Formal enforcement is used for serious, repeat and willful violations and typically only after a business has refused to comply after being given an opportunity to do so. Fines start at $250 and increase to $5,000 for each violation and may double for multi-day violations.