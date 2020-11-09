OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Detectives were investigating three shooting deaths over a 12-hour period from late Saturday night through midday Sunday as Oakland nears 100 homicides for the year.

According to Oakland police Officer Felicia Aisthorpe, at approximately 11:34 p.m. Saturday, officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the area of 83rd Avenue and A Street, in the Woodland neighborhood. Police also received a “ShotSpotter” activation in the 1200

block of 83rd Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man died at the scene.

At about 2:55 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Way on the report of a shooting. Officers were

led to a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Less than nine hours later, at 11:37 a.m. Sunday, police received reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of 71st Avenue, about a half mile

east of the Oakland Colisuem. There, Aisthorpe said, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but died there soon afterward.

The names of all three victims were being withheld Sunday pending notification of their families, Aisthorpe said. No details on arrests or suspects were released.

Oakland police have investigated 97 homicides this year — 90 of those classified as murders. In 2019, police investigated 78 homicides in the city.

The deaths come after a particularly violent span from Oct.26-Nov.1 when six victims lost their lives to violence. Police tweeted that assaults with firearms were up 55% year-to-date.

Aisthorpe said police were striving to reduce violence in Oakland, including through the department’s “OPD CARES” initiative that calls

officers patrolling on foot, in cars and on dual-purpose motorcycles and bicycles to bolster safety.

“Collectively, we want to ensure Oaklanders and our visitors are safe in our community,” Aisthorpe said. “When there is a loss of life in Oakland, it impacts us all.”

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact the OPD’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.