BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A fire was reported at a homeless encampment in West Berkeley Monday, sending up billowing smoke that could be seen along Interstate 80.
The fire was burning at an encampment just west of I-80 near the University off-ramp, fire officials said.
The California Highway Patrol said the University off-ramp from westbound I-80 was closed as firefighters battled the fire.
Assistant Berkeley Fire Chief Keith May told Berkeleyside that is was too soon to say what caused the fire at the encampment near the Seabreeze market, and that three engines were at the scene because there are no hydrants in the area.
The fire was reported at 10:49 a.m. and the first engine arrived at 10:56 a.m., May told Berkeleyside.
