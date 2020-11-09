SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled a massive 2-alarm fire early Monday that erupted at a Georgia-Pacific Paper Plant in San Leandro.
Authorities said approximately 50 firefighters responded to a structure fire at the plant located at 2800 Alvarado Street late Sunday with the blaze elevated to 2 alarms at 11:14 p.m.
Breaking: A 2nd alarm was dispatched for a confirmed structure fire at 2800 Alvarado Street in San Leandro at 11:14 pm. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/1M1O7oIyEU
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) November 9, 2020
Arriving firefighters were forced by the intensity of the fire to take a defensive approach to the firefight as the blaze raged into early Monday morning.
Georgia Pacific officials said the fire was burning in an outdoor storage area.
Firefighters were still on the scene as the sun rose. Alameda County Fire Department asks people to avoid the area.
Firefighters continue with Defensive Operations at the 100 minute mark at Georgia Pacific in San Leandro. Approx 50 firefighters are working hard and making progress to extinguish the fire. Please avoid the area. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/ZLms2Hng6e
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) November 9, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.