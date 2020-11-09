MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — One person suffered a gunshot wound and three others were stabbed late Sunday night in a violent confrontation in Martinez, authorities said.

Investigators said Martinez police got a call at 9 p.m. Sunday of a shooting near the Martinez Marina Bait & Tackle on Tarantino Drive.

Arriving officers located a 21-year-old male who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower extremity. He was treated by paramedics and subsequently transported to a local hospital

While they were investigating the shooting, the Martinez police dispatch center received a call from a local hospital regarding three other male subjects — ages 25, 24 and 17 — who had arrived for treatment of stab wounds.

Investigators have determined the stabbings were related to the shooting. All three subjects suffered minor to moderate injuries and were expected to survive.

There were no outstanding suspects at large and based on the investigation it appears that it was not a random event and all parties involved have been identified.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Martinez Police Department at 925-372-3440.