SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — At least one person is dead in San Mateo in what police were investigating as a homicide Monday morning.
San Mateo police said officers were investigating at two residential locations in the eastern part of the city, along Pierce St. and on Marina Court at South Norfolk St. near Lakeshore Park and a fire station.
The suspect was holed up in a home at one of the locations and was refusing to come out, according to police, and it appeared that the victim and the suspect knew each other.
A police spokesperson said the homicide does not appear to be related to an October 30th shooting that killed a man and injured a young child, or the rash of shootings that resulted from it.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
