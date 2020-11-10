OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two shootings reported just minutes apart Monday in Oakland left two men dead, police said Tuesday.
The first shooting was reported at 5:01 p.m. in the 10400 block of Nattress Way. Police said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and despite medical care he died from his injuries.
The second shooting was reported 11 minutes later near East 19th Street and 23rd Avenue. According to police, arriving officers found a man with a bullet wound. He was hospitalized, but later died.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
