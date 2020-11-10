WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — Using a surge in COVID-19 cases as a backdrop, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s team was headed to the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, ready to do battle over the future of the Affordable Care Act.

California leads a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia, and has taken on the role of defending the act because the Trump Administration has sided with a group of Republican states including Texas in arguing that the individual mandate is not only unconstitutional, but because that provision is central to the act as a whole, the entire 900-page statute should fall as well.

“COVID-19 has made one thing undeniable: we must safeguard the Affordable Care Act — lives depend on it,” Becerra said. “Every nation around the world has had to confront the devastating impact of the global pandemic. The United States, under President Trump’s watch, continues to set records going in the wrong direction.”

“Millions infected, hundreds of thousands dead. As if on cue, the Trump Administration cavalierly continues its march to dismantle the ACA and strip Americans of their healthcare. We will do everything we can to defeat this unprecedented assault on a critical federal law by a sitting President.”

James R. Williams, Santa Clara County Counsel, echoed those concerns.

“Dismantling the ACA in the middle of a pandemic is foolish, and would have dire consequences for local governments and the communities we serve,” he said.

The California-led group argues that the plaintiffs do not have standing to sue, that the individual mandate is constitutional, and, even if it were found to be infirm, the rest of the act can be “severed” from the unconstitutional part and continue in full force and effect.

At the news conference on Monday, Becerra emphasized the importance of the act to the many California residents who rely on it for health coverage. He also emphasized that the provision of the act that prevents insurance companies from denying insurance to those with pre-existing conditions would fall if the entire act were struck, making the outcome of the case critical to people regardless of whether their insurance was obtained under the act.

According to Becerra, as many as 133 million people (including 17 million children) “rely on the ACA to keep their healthcare affordable and to protect them from being denied coverage by insurers.”

He could not predict when the Supreme Court would decide the matter, but expected it would be before the end of the court’s current term in June.

The high court previously upheld Obamacare in a 5-4 decision with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg voting in the majority. Following Ginsburg’s death in September, the president appointed, and the Senate confirmed, Amy Coney Barrett, to the high court.

Becerra was optimistic that California would be successful — “You don’t need to keep your fingers crossed, just keep your hopes high.”